Obituary: Shirley (Stanley) Cross

NAUGATUCK — Shirley (Stanley) Cross, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Austin C. Cross, who passed away in 2004.

Mrs. Cross was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Willsboro, N.Y., the daughter of the late William and Iva (Jacobs) Stanley. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident, where she was an active member of the Naugatuck United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and chaired many fundraisers. She enjoyed church activities and cherished the friendships in her life. She was an avid reader, especially the Bible, and enjoyed knitting and sewing. Not only did she love baking pies and Christmas cookies, many people enjoyed eating them. She loved hosting family dinners, watching the Boston Red Sox and UConn basketball. The happiness in her life was the shared love of her family.

Mrs. Cross is survived by her son, Stephen Cross and his wife, Jane Ann, of Bethlehem; her daughter, Cindy (Iva) Herb and her husband, Carl, of Naugatuck; and was predeceased by her son, Walter (Buck) Cross. She was also survived by her grandchildren, Christian (Lisa) Herb of Naugatuck, Jamie (Brian) DeRosa of Naugatuck, Casey (Doug) Anctil of Watertown and Caitlin (Cem) McAvoy of Bethlehem; and her great-grandchildren, Austin and Steven Herb, Kayla and Stephen Anctil, Madeline and Myla DeRosa and Scarlett McAvoy. She also leaves behind several loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cross will be on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Naugatuck United Methodist Church, 208 Meadow St. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery and there are no calling hours. In lieu of a wake, friends and loved ones are invited to visit and share memories with family at the home of Carl and Cindy Herb from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Naugatuck United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in Shirley’s name.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit fordfh.com.