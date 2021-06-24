Obituary: Sean M. Thomas

SEYMOUR — Sean M. Thomas, 44, husband of Gretchen (Schulte) Thomas, was called suddenly into the presence of his savior and lord Jesus Christ on June 21, 2021, following a medical emergency.

Sean was born Feb. 27, 1977, in Milford, a son of Daniel Thomas and Sharon (Sobol) Kutchera.

Sean was working as a clerk for the United States Postal Service and he was a proud United States Navy veteran. He was an aspiring radio broadcaster, having graduated from CSB, as well as an avid Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Eagles and WWE fan.

In addition to his wife and his parents, Sean is survived by his brothers, Kevin Thomas (Ashley Thomas) and Ryan Thomas; his sisters, Cathy Kamen (Allen Kamen) and Alyx Arnold (Patrick Arnold); his paternal grandparents, Oliver and Jane Thomas; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including lifelong friend Eric Zwick.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Sean’s memory, donations are requested to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 511, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

