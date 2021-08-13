Obituary: Sean Knowles

MIDDLEBURY — Sean Knowles, 36, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. He was born July 26, 1985, in Waterbury, the son of the late Joseph and Adrienne (Marrone) Knowles. Sean was a longtime Middlebury resident and had worked as an Arborist.

Sean is survived by his daughter, Darby; his brother, Edward Knowles and his wife, Katherine, of Middleboro, Mass.; his uncle, Kevin Knowles of Naugatuck; his nieces and nephews, Edward, Nevaeh, Rose, Hunter and Isabelle.

A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Project Semicolon by visiting projectsemicolon.com.

