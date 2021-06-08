Obituary: Scott John Spallone

NAUGATUCK — Scott John Spallone, 64, died at his Naugatuck home Monday, June 7, 2021.

Scott was born June 21, 1956, in Waterbury, to the late Ramona and Dominic Spallone of Naugatuck. He was a graduate of Holy Cross High School in Waterbury, and attended Sacred Heart University and the Naugatuck Valley Community College.

Scott was the owner of Spallone Plumbing & Heating until his recent retirement. However, his heart and soul was music. He was a jazz musician and bass player, an original member of Rubber City, a unique horn band in the greater Naugatuck area. Known by his many friends as “Big Daddy,” Scott loved to perform. Whether a stage production for a local high school, a summer concert on the Naugatuck Green, or at one of the many local clubs and studios, Scott loved to jam. We can still hear his rousing renditions of “Caldonia” and “Got My Mojo Workin’.” Scott will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Scott is survived by siblings, Kathryn Spallone of Oakville, Michael J. Spallone and Robert Spallone, both of Naugatuck, and Regina Spallone of Silver Spring, Md. He is also survived by niece, Kaitlin Spallone of New Bedford, Mass.; nephew, Michael D. Spallone of Naugatuck; in-laws and many cousins.

Memorial services for Scott will be scheduled and shared with friends and family. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

