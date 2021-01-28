Obituary: Scott Edward Hennessey

Scott Edward Hennessey, 54, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Cathy (Corbett) Hennessey for 30 years. Scott was born Feb. 25, 1966, in Waterbury, son of Barbara (Adamski) Hennessey and the late Neal Hennessey.

Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his two brothers, Steve and his wife, Rhonda, of Layton, Utah, and Ryan and his wife, Caroline, of Naugatuck. Also his brothers-in-law, James (Pauline), Patrick (Mary), John of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thomas, Robert (Darlene), Danny, Peter (Laura) Corbett of Naugatuck, Scott Thomas of The Villages, Fla.; his uncle, Joseph Adamski and his wife, Judy, of Jenison, Mich.; his aunt, Randi and her husband, Don Dibble, Arline Best of Naugatuck; and his longtime best friend, Deanna (Recchia) Langenheim of Waterbury; also several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Eric Hennessey; and sister-in-law, Annie Thomas.

Memorial contributions in Scott’s honor may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778-9648, or Animals for Life, 195 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770.