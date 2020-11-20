Obituary: Sabine Kilfeather

NAUGATUCK — Sabine Kilfeather, 82, widow of Walter J. Kilfeather, died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.

Sabine was born on Sept. 19, 1938, in Tilsit, East Prussia, a daughter of the late Jakob and Ursula (Boettcher) Selg. She was raised in Bavaria, Germany, and attended Internatsstiftung St. Maria in Kaufbeuren, Germany. Sabine worked as an executive secretary and bilingual correspondent for 17 years for Maho and Index Corp, and she was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Sabine is survived by her children, Kris Dowling (Douglas) of Naugatuck, Mark Kilfeather of Waterbury and Heidi Zorn (Scott) of Waterbury; her grandchildren, Timothy Dowling (Sarah), Nicholas Dowling (Karley), Brian Dowling, Christopher Dowling, Matthew Dowling, Tiffany Kilfeather, Brittney Kilfeather, Haylee Kilfeather, Kyle Zorn and Jessica Cureton (Curtis); six great-grandchildren; her best friend, Inge Noffke; many nieces and nephews; and Denise Kolodziej, whom she shared her home with.

All services will be private. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Sabine’s memory, donations can be made to the Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank, 75 Spring St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

