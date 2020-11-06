Obituary: Ruth Ann Dolan

NAUGATUCK — Ruth Ann Dolan, 88, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. She was the loving wife of Thomas James Dolan, who she was married to for 59 years.

Mrs. Dolan was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Naugatuck, daughter of the late John and Cora (Higgins) Rice.

Ruth was a lab technician at Naugatuck Chemical prior to raising their son, Tom. She was a lifetime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Naugatuck. In her younger years Ruth and Tom enjoyed square dancing as members of the Pioneer Squares of Prospect. Ruth liked to travel, part of Ruth’s travels were two tours of Europe, one in 1956 and one in 1964, and enjoyed vacations at Long Lake in Maine.

The Dolan family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Tom Schiller and Arline Best for their assistance during Ruth Ann’s illness.

Besides her husband Ruth is survived by her son, Thomas Dolan of Edina, Minn.; her sister-in-law, Mary Schiller of Beacon Falls; nephew, Thomas Schiller of Beacon Falls; and nephew, Louis Schiller of New Haven.

A private viewing and service for Mrs. Dolan was held at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. A private burial was held in St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Ruth Ann’s name be made to a charity of one’s choice.

