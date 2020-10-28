Obituary: RoseMarie (Page) Rubscha

NAUGATUCK — RoseMarie (Page) Rubscha, 94, widow of Donald Rubscha Sr., who died 20 years ago this November, passed away at St. Mary’s VITAS Innovative Care Unit on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Speculator, N.Y., on Oct. 6, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Halsey and Mary Louise (Duheme) Page. She met the love of her life when she was 14 years old, and after Don served in the Navy they were married, and celebrated for 54 years together. They lived their life in Fulton County where they spent years at auctions and estate sales filling their home with antiques. They spent their retirement years traveling the world, across the United States, and visiting their children and many family members.

Although RoseMarie moved to Naugatuck to live with her daughter, Chanda (Roger) Pitassi, and family in 2010, she was a country girl at heart and never forgot her roots.

Rose always had a kind word and a smile for everyone she met. She worked at DECCA Records/MCA; BRITTS Department Store; she went back to school and became an LPN, graduating at the top of her class. She worked at Nathan Littauer Hospital and in the office of Dr. Simon in Gloversville. She ended her career working as a bookkeeper at Beacon Wholesale.

Her favorite response to her family’s declarations of love was always “I love you more.” RoseMarie had a natural talent for all artistic endeavors. She could draw, knit, sew, crochet and loved to read. She loved listening to music and watching the Hallmark Channel. She kept up on all the latest events, read several newspapers daily and had an opinion about everything. She was passionate about her family’s history and everyone enjoyed visiting her to look at the many pictures she cherished and discussing the dates of family important events. But her most favorite pastime was spent with her children and grandchildren.

RoseMarie is survived by her children, who have wonderful memories and stories to keep her alive in their hearts with many smiles and laughter. Her children who will miss her dearly, Nancy Palmer and her husband, Daniel, Darlene Rose and her husband, Allan, Chanda Pitassi and her husband, Roger, Donald Rubscha Jr. and wife, Lynne; her six grandchildren, Matthew Glithero, Michael, Joseph and Theresa Pitassi, Evan Rose, Brian Rubscha; and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Zelda Rubscha. She had many nieces and nephews who she loved and kept in touch with weekly. In the last years of her life her constant companion was her beloved dog, Maggie.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at noon at Evergreen Cemetery, 296 Martin Road, Fonda, N.Y. Please note that COVID safety steps will be firmly required. In the future a memorial gathering will take place. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home in conjunction with Finocan Funeral Home in Gloversville are making the arrangements for RoseMarie to be placed next to the love of her life at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Her family is so very grateful to all who have reached out with heartfelt sympathy. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in RoseMarie’s name to the charity of your choice.

To send an online condolence, visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.