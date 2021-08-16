Obituary: Ronald Smith

WATERBURY — Ronald Smith, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Smith was born May 25, 1947, in Altoona, Pa., the son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Parks) Smith. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident and graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 1965. He moved to Waterbury in 1995 and worked as an engineer for over 50 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #640 in Naugatuck and enjoyed fishing, model railroading, gardening and watch repair.

Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Dan Smith of Naugatuck; his daughter, Tammy Corso; his sisters, Cheryl Savarese and Beverly Carrington; his brother, Randall Smith; his grandchildren, Colleen Lea, Christopher Dwy, Stephanie Smith, Jessi Dwy and Jami Britt; his five great-grandchildren Blake, Devin, Aubrey, Yahmad Jr. and Aria; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by infant twin children.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church, 208 Meadow St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit fordfh.com.