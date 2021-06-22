Obituary: Roland J. Desrosiers Sr.

NAUGATUCK — Roland J. Desrosiers Sr., 78, husband of Sandra Desrosiers, passed away at Waterbury Hospital on Monday, June 21, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born in Waterbury on Jan. 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Hector and Lillian (O’Connor) Desrosiers. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident and owned and operated R.J. Desrosiers and Associates Land Surveyors in town for many years, and was instrumental in the development of many residential and commercial projects in town. Roland was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and was a member of the Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967. He enjoyed golf, skiing, camping and travel with his family and friends.

Besides his loving wife, Sandy, of 55 years, he leaves his daughters, Suzanne Vincent and her husband, Pat, of Naugatuck, Jeanette Cirone and her husband, Tony, of Newtown; his son, R. Joseph Desrosiers Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of San Marcos, Calif; his nine grandchildren, Cody, Savannah, Michael, Chad, Lauren, Kyla, Kristen, Alexa and Julia; his brother, Richard Desrosiers of Florida; his sister, Lorraine Brooks of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Visitation will be on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial is private. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council and the Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967 will meet on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

