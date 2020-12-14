Obituary: Robert W. Gomes

NAUGATUCK — Robert W. Gomes, 81, died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2020, in the care of the VITAS Innovative Hospice Care Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Bob was born on June 9, 1939, in New Haven, a son of the late James and Addie (Glover) Gomes, and had worked for many years as a cook.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Grove Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck with Pastor Tim Leggett officiating. Everyone attending is asked to please meet directly at the cemetery and please wear a facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

