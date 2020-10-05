Obituary: Robert Owen Pelletier

NAUGATUCK — Robert Owen Pelletier, 64, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. He was the husband, best friend and love of Mary (Roberts) Pelletier. They had grown up together in that friendship and love from the time they were young teens and it was the bedrock of the life they built together.

Bob was born on April 23, 1956, and grew up in Ilion, N.Y., the son of the late Alton and Inita (Sexton) Pelletier and youngest brother of William Pelletier (wife Kathryn) and Elizabeth (Pelletier) Backus, who predeceased him.

He was a proud Navy veteran, having served as an ET-1st class on the U.S.S. Fulton out of New London for the majority of his assigned military service. He honored his fellow veterans working with them as a member of the Naugatuck American Legion Post 17 and proudly marched with his brothers in service at every opportunity.

Bob was a dedicated member of the Congregational Church of Naugatuck and served as treasurer and all around fix-it person. His church was truly an extension of his family. He loved them dearly and showed God’s love in service to them.

His career in engineering started in the Navy and later focused on process controls at Arnold’s Bakery in Greenwich. He later joined Nutmeg Electric in Naugatuck and then Avanceon from which he retired to support and care for his youngest child, Zelda, through health issues and later her transition.

Besides his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Bob is survived by his three children, Kristin and her partners, Jaime and Kris, of Salem, Mass., Lauryn and her husband, Jonathan, of Middletown, and Zelda of Naugatuck. He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Owen, Elena and Gabriel. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara (Williams) Roberts; and predeceased by his father-in-law, Tegid Roberts. He will be fondly remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, siblings-in-law and his adopted UWP family.

The family is so very grateful for the love, prayers and support of friends, Mary’s co-workers at Key Human Services and especially Mary’s sister, Liz Laura, and her sons, Adam, Ryan and Jonathan, for walking with them through this devastating time.

A COVID-conscious memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Congregation Church of Naugatuck, Division Street, with additional outdoor streaming and seating available across the street on the green. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and respect CDC physical distancing guidelines. A time of sharing will be held following the service on the green in lieu of calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Congregational Church of Naugatuck, 9 Division St., Naugatuck, CT 06770 or UWPIAA-Up With People International Alumni Association, 6800 Broadway, Ste. 106, Denver, CO 80221.

