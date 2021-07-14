Obituary: Robert L. Swierbitowicz

NAUGATUCK — Robert L. Swierbitowicz, 74, husband of the late Marita (Ferreira) Swierbitowicz for 43 years, died peacefully July 13, 2021, at Griffin Hospital.

Bob was born June 6, 1947, in Jacksonville, Fla., son of the late Joseph John and Lillian (Farina) Swierbitowicz. Bob lived in Naugatuck most of his life and graduated from Naugatuck High School. Bob worked as a welder at Ansonia Copper & Brass for 20 years and he was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and fixing up old cars, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by his son, William Swierbitowicz; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carla Swierbitowicz; his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Lorraine Swierbitowicz; his grandchildren, Shane, Audrey, Joseph, Grace, Jason and Lyssa; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Joseph J. “Jody” Swierbitowicz Jr.

All services will be private. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

