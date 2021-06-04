Obituary: Robert J. MacDonald

BARKHAMSTED — Robert J. MacDonald, 73, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence.

Bob was born Nov. 15, 1947, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the son of the late Harold and Muriel (Schofield) MacDonald. He was a Cheshire Academy graduate and had worked for over 40 years at Hubbard-Hall Inc. in Waterbury. He was an avid outdoorsman; he had a passion for fly fishing, hunting and trap shooting. He belonged to the Seymour Fish and Game Club, the Pahquioque Rod and Gun Club, the Farmington River Anglers Association, the Old Newgate Coon Club, the Northwestern Connecticut Sportsman’s Association, and was a lifetime member of the CTA (Connecticut Trapshooting Association) and ATA (Amateur Trapshooting Association). In his younger years he enjoyed drag racing.

Bob is survived by his son, Michael J. MacDonald; and his former wife, Frances MacDonald.

Visitation for Bob will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., at 11 a.m. his funeral procession will proceed to Grove Cemetery for a service of committal.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489, or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit fordfh.com.