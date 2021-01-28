Obituary: Robert F. Schmidt

NAUGATUCK — Robert F. Schmidt, 78, husband of Diane (Maglieri) Schmidt, died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

Bob was born on Feb. 27, 1942, in Waterbury, son of the late Robert M. and Lillian M. (Charbonneau) Schmidt. Bob was raised in Waterbury, graduated from Croft High School and attended Hartford Technical College. Bob was a master electrician and the owner and operator of Schmidt Electric in Naugatuck for over 45 years. Bob was a member of the Exchange Club of Naugatuck and he participated in many other community projects, such as the Naugatuck River cleanup, which he co-founded, the lighting of the cross at Holy Land, and the construction of the symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month on the Naugatuck Green. Bob was an electrician by trade, but could do anything; he could paint, do plumbing, sheetrock, tile and was truly a jack of all trades. Bob loved to restore old cars and later in life he became an avid wood worker. All of his family has been the recipient of his beautiful work. Next to his family, the love of his life was his boat “Watts Up.” Bob was an avid boater and fisherman and was the happiest when he was on the water.

In addition to Diane, his loving wife of 54 years, Bob is survived by his children, Lori A. Vaill (Ben) of Cheshire, Robert Schmidt (Chelsea) of Wolcott, and Rebecca Koch (David) of Waxhaw, N.C.; his grandchildren, Angela Vallillo, Matthew Vallillo, Robert Schmidt, Erica Schmidt, Zachary Koch, Maren Koch and Lily Grace Koch; his brother, Donald Schmidt of Watertown; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Elaine C. Schmidt.

Special thanks to Bob’s friend and neighbor, Bob Parks, who was always lending a helping hand. Thanks also to Dr. Mark Ciampi and Dr. Paul Kelly and all of his doctors who have treated him over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 785 Highland Ave., Waterbury. Those attending are asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Walk-through calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending Bob’s services is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Bob’s memory, donations for the prevention of child abuse can be made to the Naugatuck Exchange Club, P.O. Box 641, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

