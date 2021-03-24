Obituary: Robert F. Janovich

OXFORD — Robert F. Janovich, 83, beloved husband of Ann M. (Bepko) Janovich, passed away peacefully at Beacon Brook Health Center on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Born in Stratford on April 26, 1937, he was the son of the late John and Mary Janovich. Bob was a longtime resident of Oxford and retired from Prudential Insurance in Danbury. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed playing golf, bocce and spending winters in West Palm Florida with his wife and friends. Bob was a member of the Polish American Club, Polish Falcons Club and Eagles Club in Naugatuck. He was an avid New York Yankee fan.

Besides his wife Ann of 55 years, Bob leaves his son, Robert J. Janovich and his wife, Nancy, of Auburn, Wash.; his daughter, Linda Lombardi and her husband, Donald, of Waterbury; his three grandchildren, Lauren Cyreku, Leah Zukauskas and Rhianne Janovich; his four great-grandchildren, Michael Pruchnicki, Benjamin, Jacob and Olivia Cyreku; his sisters, Betty Sembiante of Stratford and Eleanor Sullivan of Ocala, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will meet on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

