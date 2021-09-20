Obituary: Robert E. (Bob) Stauffer

SOUTHINGTON — Robert E. (Bob) Stauffer passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Florence (Dobosz) Stauffer.

Bob was born in Waterbury on Feb. 4, 1930, son of the late Albert F. and Dorothy (Doolittle) Stauffer. He lived most of his life in Naugatuck, before moving to the Orchards of Southington in 2017. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force. Bob graduated from Naugatuck High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Haven. He retired from the Torrington Company as a systems analyst, after having previously retired from Uniroyal, Inc. after 27 years of service. He was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s/St. Francis Church, serving as an usher and member of the parish council.

Bob was active in Naugatuck sports for many years, starting as a baseball and basketball player. He was a founding member of the Naugatuck Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old baseball league and the Senior Babe Ruth League, and went on to serve as Babe Ruth Commissioner for the State of Connecticut for 18 years and for New England for 10 years. He was also a founder of the Junior Football League, a coach of Little League baseball and Little Pal basketball, a basketball referee, an administrator for the American Legion baseball team, and a founding member of the Naugatuck Hall of Fame, into which he was inducted in 1980. Bob was also active in veterans and civic groups, including the VFW Post 1946, the Catholic War Vets Post 708, the American Legion, the Elks Club, Club 47 of the High School Class of ‘47, and the Naugatuck Historical Society. He served the town of Naugatuck on the Charter Review Commission and the Assessment Board of Appeals. His many years of service to the Naugatuck community were recognized in his selection by the mayor of Naugatuck for the Franklin Johnson Sr. Citizenship award.

Bob is survived by his five children, the Rev. Patricia Stauffer of Haverill, Mass., Donna Stauffer (Robert Miller) of Alexandria, Va., Robert A. Stauffer (Wendy) and Karen Pryor (Stephen) of Cheshire, and Barbara McGowan (Jack) of Longmeadow, Mass; seven grandchildren, Kelly Pryor of Meriden, Kevin Pryor of Brooklyn, N.Y., Robert Simons of Bothell, Wash., Timothy Simons of Kingston, N.Y., Nicole Stauffer of Boston, Taylor Stauffer of Durham, N.C., and Erica Stauffer of Lancaster, Pa.; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was predeceased by his sister, June Muckle (John).

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., in Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Burial with military honors will be in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to the Naugatuck Historical Society, P.O. Box 317, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

To send an online condolence, visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.