Obituary: Robert C. Fellows

NAUGATUCK — Robert C. “Bob” Fellows, 77, husband of the late Irma (Bruciati) Fellows, died unexpectedly on April 29, 2021, at his home.

Bob was born on Jan. 23, 1944, in Waterbury, son of the late Donald and Agnes Fellows, was raised in Naugatuck, participated in local youth sports and graduated from Naugatuck High School. He worked construction for 42 years as a member of the Teamsters Local 677 in Waterbury, retiring in 2006. Bob was trained in emergency management of hazardous materials. Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 640, the B.P.O. Elks, Lodge 967 and the American Legion, Post 17. Bob was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served with the amphibious construction battalion.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Donna DiGiovanni (Gene Sr.) and Debbie Daly (Jeff Eldridge); his threee grandchildren, Gene DiGiovanni Jr. (Heidi), Mathew DiGiovanni (Michele) and Nicholas DiGiovanni (Jillian); his four great-grandchildren, Luciano, Milania, Angelo and Mia DiGiovanni; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and his parents, Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Kevin Daly Jr. (Margo).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Those attending are kindly asked to meet directly at church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. There are no calling hours, and arrangements are entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Bob’s memory, donations are requested to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.

