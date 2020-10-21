Obituary: Rita A. Wilson

OXFORD — Rita A. Wilson, 90, of Oxford, the beloved wife of the late Leonard Wilson, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Shady Knoll Healthcare Center. Rita was born in Lewiston, Maine, on May 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Alban and Rose (Cote) Guilman.

She was a retired inspector at Bates Mill. Rita was a longtime member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, Seymour. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and gardening. Rita was an avid New York Yankees fan and she also enjoyed her frequent visits to Oxford Pizza and Fritz’s Snack Bar. Most of all, Rita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.

Rita’s loving family includes her two sons, David Wilson of Prospect and Dennis Wilson and his wife, Johanna, of Stratford; two daughters, Joyce Wilson of Branford and Lori Kingsley and her husband, Michael, of Beacon Falls; her eight caring grandchildren, Kimberly Neville and her husband, Jaime, and Natasha Wilson, all of Durham, Jenelle Sirois and her husband, Andrew, of Virginia, Jodi Scalzo and her husband, Bryan, of Hamden, Nick Wilson of North Carolina, Shane Kingsley, Cody Kingsley and his fiancé, Johanna Rice, and Tanner Kingsley, all of Beacon Falls; and her nine cherished great-grandchildren, Cameron and Kristen Neville, both of Durham, Zachary and Skylar Conant, both of Oxford, Riley and Mason Sirois, both of Virginia, Saige Scalzo of Hamden, Braydon Wilson of North Carolina, and Colton Kingsley of Beacon Falls.

A memorial Mass in celebration of Rita’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. directly at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rita’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital through the funeral home.

To light a virtual candle or to leave online condolences, visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com.