Obituary: Richard P. Soliwocki



NAUGATUCK — Richard P. Soliwocki, 79, husband of Shirley (Martin) Soliwocki, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Born in Waterbury on July 19, 1941 he was the son of the late Chester and Theresa (Kobylenski) Soliwocki. Richard was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury and lived most of his life in Naugatuck. He retired from Iseli Company in Terryville after more than 40 years of service. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 17 in Naugatuck, and he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

Besides his loving wife Shirley, Richard leaves his sons, Paul Soliwocki and his wife, Lynn, and Mark Soliwocki, all of Watertown; his daughter, Lisa Moomjian of Cape Coral, Fla.; his three grandchildren, Kristi Hayden and her husband, Thomas, Kevin Moomjian and his fiancée, Madison, and Kiley Grill; his beautiful great-granddaughter Willow Hayden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private celebration of Richard’s life will be held at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

