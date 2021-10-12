Obituary: Richard C. Eyman Sr.

OAKVILLE — Richard C. “Rich” Eyman Sr., 77, of Oakville, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the loving husband and best friend of Nancy (West) Eyman. Rich was born Sept. 9, 1944, in Waterbury, a son of the late Bernard and Caroline (Blacker) Eyman.

Rich was a tool setter by trade, retiring from the Ball and Socket Mfg Company of Cheshire. He was a long-time member of the NRA. Rich enjoyed spending time outdoors; whether it was fishing or hunting or seasonal camping with his family in Stafford Springs. Family was everything for Rich, who was also affectionately called “Poppy.” Rich was an avid a fan of westerns, Elvis and ‘50s music. He and Nancy were animal lovers. Sadly, his teacup poodle, “Toodles,” preceded him in death last week and was waiting to join him at the Rainbow Bridge. Poppy loved his family, most especially his grandchildren. He will be so terribly missed.

Besides his wife Nancy of 57 years, Rich is survived by his daughter, Tina and husband, Shaun Dominy, of Naugatuck; his son, Richard Jr. and wife, Carrie, of Thomaston; his daughter, Denise Scozzafava of Middletown; his grandchildren, George Petro, Kyle and Bradd Dominy and Evan and Lauryn Eyman; and greatgrandchild, Jaxon Petro; as well as a sister, Faye (David) Warner of Florida.

A celebration of life service will be on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect. An hour of visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Health and safety are a priority. All those planning to attend are asked to wear a mask while in the building regardless of immunization status. Thank you for your understanding.

For directions, information or to share a memory, photo or words of comfort for Rich’s family, visit prospectmemorial.com.