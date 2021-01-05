Obituary: Richard Bird

Richard “Richie” Bird, 50, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Richard was born June 29, 1970, in Waterbury, the son of Kevin Bird Sr. and Ilene (Lamoureux) Bird. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident before moving out of state. Most recently he lived in Florida with his domestic partner of 27 years, Neil Brackett of Fair Haven, Mass.

Besides his parents, Richard is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Sestito; his brother, Kevin Bird Jr. of Naugatuck; his sister, Maureen Fortin of Naugatuck; as well as two nephews and four nieces. Richard was an exceptional glass installer, which he did for most of his life. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many. With a very personable attitude, Richie was able to light up any room with his joy and cheer.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements. Everyone is welcome to attend the service. For those that cannot attend in person, Richie’s services will be live streamed on his tribute wall, which can be found on the funeral home website. Please send your condolences to his parents, Ilene and Kevin, and keep Richie in your prayers.

