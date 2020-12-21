Obituary: Renee Lee Gilbert

MIDDLEBURY — Mrs. Renee Lee Gilbert, 92, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. She was the loving wife for 57 years of Dr. Ira Daniel Gilbert, who predeceased her in 2007.

Renee was born in Maple Shade, N.J., on May 30, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Leonard Greenblatt of Philadelphia. Her father owned a general store in town. She had one younger brother, Dale. She commuted from her little town to the big city to attend Temple University in Philadelphia, where she met her future husband.

She spent most of her adult life in Holyoke, Mass., where Ira practiced orthodontics. Renee was an avid antique collector, traveling far and wide to attend auctions and estate sales. She filled her home and, later her son’s, with beautiful pieces from around the world. She owned an antique store named Serendipity, and loved interior decorating. She designed and built a wonderful house where she lived for 70 years. She was both a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader. Renee was past president of her local Temple, The Sons of Zion, Sisterhood. She was a life member of Brandeis University and Hadassah, and was a volunteer at both Holyoke and Providence hospitals.

Renee is survived by her son, Richard D. Gilbert, M.D., his wife, Kimberly, and her two grandchildren, Joshua, 19, and Samantha, 18. They reside in Middlebury, where Renee lived at the Middlebury Convalescent Home for the last 10 years.

She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

There will be a private burial service on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Farband Cemetery, where she will join her husband. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck.

To honor Renee’s memory, donations can be made to The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

