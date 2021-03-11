Obituary: Raymond Melninkaitis

BEACON FALLS — Raymond Melninkaitis, 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Ray was the husband of Eve (LaHines) Melninkaitis for over 46 years.

Ray was born Dec. 20, 1946, son of the late Bronius and Eugenija Melninkaitis. He legally immigrated to the United States with his parents and sister in June 1949, settling in Waterbury. The family resided in the Brooklyn section, where they lost their home in the historic Flood of 1955, and in Town Plot before to moving to Oakville. Ray was a graduate of Watertown High School, class of 1964, and Waterbury Technical School. In 1967, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Ray proudly served his country earning several commendations during his four years of active duty. Ray was previously employed by Torrin, GE, and Bridgeport Metal Goods.

Ray was a strong advocate pushing for benefits for those who served in the Blue Water Navy. In 2019, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act was successfully passed extending the presumption of herbicide exposure to veterans who served in the off shore waters in Vietnam.

Ray fought a long battle with Parkinson’s and COPD, which was attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the Navy.

Besides his wife, Ray is survived by his children, Ruta, Jonas (Beth), Andrew (Kris) and Anna; his sister, Jeanne; brothers, Al (Sandy), Vidas (Jolanta), Tom (Nerija) and Bruno (Doeneshia); his grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Caleb, Ava, Quinn, Chloe and Violet; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the West Haven VA for the care they provided to Ray over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion, Post 25, P.O. Box 104, Beacon Falls, CT 06403.

