Obituary: Peter J. Ruggeri

NAUGATUCK — Peter J. Ruggeri, 74, husband of Wendy (Sanders) Ruggeri, died peacefully on Aug. 13, 2021.

Peter was born on July 19, 1947, in Waterbury, son of the late Peter P. and Mary (Lindsay) Ruggeri, and had lived in Naugatuck all of his life. Peter graduated from Naugatuck High School and, before retiring, worked most of his life as a machinist, most recently for Ward Leonard in Thomaston. Peter served proudly in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War, and for over 50 years, Peter was proud to play “Taps” at military funerals and celebrations.

Peter was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 708, American Legion Post 17 and the V.F.W. Crusader Post 1946. Peter was a faithful parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church; a member of the Naugatuck Elks Lodge #967, and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Wendy, Peter is survived by his sisters, Barbara Mitchell (Roger) and Janice LaCharity; his nieces and nephews, David Christensen (Laura) and their children, Avery and Lars; Kerry Bulk (Kevin) and their children, Collin and Charles; Eric LaCharity; and many cousins whom he was very close with.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will assemble at the funeral home Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Facial coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Peter’s memory, donations are requested to Collie Rescue League of NE, P.O. Box 3689, Cranston, RI 02910-0689, or to American Legion Post 17, P.O. Box 226, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

