Obituary: Peter I. Rickard

NAUGATUCK — Peter I. Rickard, 68, of Naugatuck, and formerly of Schenectady, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. Peter was born on Jan. 19, 1952, in Schenectady, N.Y., son of the late Everette and Germaine (Peres) Rickard, and grandson of the late Isaac and Elizabeth (Herron) Rickard of Schoharie.

Peter was raised in Schenectady, N.Y., and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. Following high school, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Peter worked for many years at Carling Technologies in Plainville. Peter mostly kept to himself and expressed himself through composing and recording music with several artists in New York throughout the 1970s and more recently in Connecticut.

Peter is the beloved brother of Gordon G. Rickard (Sandra) and Gilbert J. Rickard (Doris), all of Schenectady, N.Y. He also leaves his cherished nieces and nephew, Michele Wait and Cheryl Palmer, and Jason Rickard; and several great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as his friends in music.

Services will be private for family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck has been entrusted with his care.

Memorial contributions in Peter’s name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302 or to a charity of one’s choice.

