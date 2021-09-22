Obituary: Paul M. Kotuby Sr.



Paul M. Kotuby Sr., 92, formerly of Naugatuck, entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at the River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury. He was the devoted husband of Ruth (Gazdik) Kotuby for over 68 years. Paul was born on May 13, 1929, in Proctor, Vt., son of the late Paul and Mary (Svida) Kotuby.

Paul was born and raised in Vermont before serving his country with honor and pride with the USAF, ranking as staff sergeant during the Korean War. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering at UConn, and soon after he and Ruth married and started their family together in Naugatuck. He appreciated music, especially from the “big band era,” and cheered for the Boston Red Sox and UConn women’s basketball. Paul enjoyed fishing and was delighted when family members joined him on his beloved Lake Bomoseen, Vt. He will be remembered not only as a “gentleman,” but as a “gentle man.” His faith and the love of family meant everything to him.

In addition to his wife, Ruth, Paul is survived by his loving children, Paul M. “Skip” (Celeste Greco) Kotuby Jr. of Bristol, R.I., and Karin (Vincent) Messina of Holmes, N.Y. He is the proud grandfather of Paige, Paul Michael, McKenzie, Parker, Lyn, Briana and Kaitlin; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Contessa Kay, Paul Michael, Carson and Braeden. Paul was predeceased by his siblings, John Kotuby, Anna Barone, Mary Choma, Mildred Wright and Judith Faber.

Services for Paul will be held at the convenience of his family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck has been entrusted with his care.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org

