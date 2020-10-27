Obituary: Paul Joseph Posh

OXFORD — Paul Joseph Posh passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at Griffin Hospital after a long illness.

Paul, or “Pauly” as he was called, was born April 1, 1959, and was a resident of Oxford for most of his life, living life his way. While out seeking life he joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Nimitz, wrestled at various venues, cooked for the Miami Dolphins, and was a roady for numerous bands. He was a life seeker exploring inventive ways to find adventures. A hard worker who loved everything cars, who helped when he could and was helped in return.

Left to recount his many life adventures and misadventures are his two daughters, Amanda and Paula Posh; brothers, John J. and Patsy J. Posh; his sister, Susan P. O’Bernier; his niece, Liza Duart-Lorme and her husband, Mike; his two great-nephews, Wyatt and Seth Cahill; and numerous cousins throughout and out of state as well as many friends who were there for him. He was predeceased by his father, John J. Posh; and mother, Viola.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 12 to 2 p.m. at 585 Main Bar and Grill, 585 South Main St., Naugatuck. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is in care of his arrangements.

To send an online condolence, visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.