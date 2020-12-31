Obituary: Paul B. Kovalsky

NAUGATUCK — Paul B. Kovalsky, 80, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Paul was born in Bridgeport on Oct. 7, 1940, and he was the son of the late Mary (Adam) (Kovalsky) Matyi and stepfather, John Matyi. Paul retired from PSEG, where he worked as a machine mechanic for 52 years.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Tamara Kovalsky, Christine McKane Demarest and Loralynn Applewhite; his grandchildren, Nathan Kovalsky, Rachel Odom, Amanda Preisinger, Lauren Demarest, Richard Custard Jr., Adrian Kovalsky, Donald Applewhite and Desarae Giardini; his four great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Rosko; his sister-in-law, June Kovalsky; and his niece. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his beloved son, Paul B. Kovalsky Jr.; and his brother, Michael Kovalsky.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. Everyone attending is asked to please meet directly at the cemetery and to wear a facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

