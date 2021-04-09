Obituary: Patrick Brellis

NAUGATUCK — Patrick Brellis, 60, died April 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Patrick was born in Derby, a son of the late Thomas J. and Emma (Demsky) Brellis. Patrick grew up in Seymour and was a graduate of Seymour high School, class of 1978. He later moved to Naugatuck. He worked at Southbury Training School and was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed playing cards. He will be greatly missed for his willingness to help others, his great big smile, and his beautiful blue eyes. Patrick did volunteer work for the Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank on Spring Street, and volunteered for many events at St Michael’s Episcopal Church in Naugatuck. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Seymour Council 53, and a member of Prospect Council 13459 and was a Fourth Degree Knight. Patrick was also a member of the Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967. He was an active member of the Seymour Fish and Game Club, the Waterbury Deep Sea Fishing Club and the Naugatuck Senior Center.

Patrick is survived by his sisters, Joan Grazinski of Texas, Virginia Fearon of Maine, Marilyn Selvaggi of Texas, Elizabeth Burnett of Naugatuck and Martha Strickland of Georgia; his brothers, Robert Brellis of Oakville, William Brellis of Milford, David Brellis of California and Paul Brellis of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by a brother, John T. Brellis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Walk-through calling hours will be Friday, April 16, 2021, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending Pat’s services is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To honor Pat’s memory, contributions can be made to The Naugatuck Senior Center, 300 Meadow St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

