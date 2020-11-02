Obituary: Norman Weid Jr.

NAUGATUCK — Norman Weid Jr., 68, died peacefully Oct. 28, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.

Norm was born on July 21, 1952, in Waterbury, a son of the late Norman Weid Sr. and Charlotte (Messick) (Weid) Holt, and had lived in Naugatuck most of his life, having also lived in Florida. Norm was a self-employed mechanic and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 640 in Naugatuck.

Norm is survived by his daughters, Chastity Weid and Melissa Weid; stepdaughter, Tammy Fiorenzi and her husband, Marc Fiorenzi; stepson, Jeffrey Irizarry; grandchildren, Stephen Mercado, Kayla Rotatori, Mikayla Waters, Jacob Irizarry and Lilah; brother, John Weid; and sisters, Lorraine Barker and Donna Crossland. In addition to his parents, Norm was predeceased by his sister, June; and his stepfather, Lewis Holt.

Walk-through calling hours will be Friday, Nov. 6, from 5 to7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial will be private.

