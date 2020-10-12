Obituary: Nancy Jane Weloy

CHESHIRE — Nancy Jane Weloy, 89, of Cheshire, passed away at home on Oct. 6, 2020.

Nancy was born to the late Frank and Phoebe Korn on Feb. 10, 1931, in Waterbury. She graduated from Wilby High School in 1949. Nancy was married to Ralph Weloy for 58 years and was predeceased by him in 2008. They lived their entire married life in Cheshire.

Nancy is survived by six children, Ivy Jones and her husband, Paul, of Rhode Island, Martha Ross of Florida, Ralph Weloy and his wife, Kelly, of Minnesota, David Weloy of Florida, Terri Puzycki of Connecticut and Christopher Weloy of Connecticut. Nancy is also survived by ten grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Her son, Steven Weloy, predeceased her in 2018.

“Sweet-voiced” Nancy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was also a talented seamstress and a wonderful cook who always made family holidays special. Gardening was a favorite hobby of hers and she took great pride in her plants. She was always ready for a Sunday afternoon drive and loved vacations in coastal Maine. Nancy enjoyed watching Jeopardy almost as much as she enjoyed the company of her dogs and cats.

Given current circumstances, there is no service planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

