Obituary: Nancy J. Zahornasky

NAUGATUCK — Nancy J. Zahornasky, 66, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the loving wife of Thomas E. Zahornasky, whom she was married to for 39 years.

Mrs. Zahornasky was born Nov. 1, 1953, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Krygier) Burba.

Nancy was a nurse at Apple Rehab of Watertown prior to her retirement. She had a natural gift of serving people and always treated her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion.

Nancy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Zahornasky is survived by her children, Rebecca Zahornasky, Amanda Zahornasky and her loving companion, Jim Sizemore, Thomas Joshua Zahornasky and Matthew Zahornasky, all of Naugatuck; two sisters, Irene Baird of Stratford and Elizabeth Quintiliano of Southbury; and two grandchildren, Christian and Jordan.

Calling hours for Nancy will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at The Alderson Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. A service will be held at 6 p.m. to conclude calling hours.

Donations in Mrs. Zahornasky’s name can be made to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway Unit 1, Waterbury, CT 06708.

