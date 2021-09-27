Obituary: Michael B. Sullivan

Michael B. Sullivan Michael B. Sullivan

Michael B. Sullivan, 64, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was born Aug. 27, 1957, the son of the late Bruce and Helen Elizabeth Sullivan.

Michael graduated from Naugatuck High School and then went on to serve in the United States Marine Corp. He touched everyone who knew him as he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Michael loved fishing, riding motorcycles, and laughter. He loved to joke and make others laugh. Michael was genuinely a good person who always tried to do right by everyone.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer, Jamie and Megan Sullivan; and his son, Timothy Michael Sullivan; along with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick Sullivan; sister, Judy E. Bemiss and her husband, Donald G. Bemiss; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his special friend, Kathy Santiago.

A graveside service of remembrance will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.