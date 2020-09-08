Obituary: Melissa M. Broadrick

WATERBURY — Melissa M. Broadrick, 43, wife of David J. Broadrick, died unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Melissa was born on Aug. 27, 1977, in Waterbury, daughter of Alicia (Thibault) Hawes and David Hawes. Melissa worked at the Siemon Company in Watertown for over 22 years. Melissa was a loving woman and always thought of others before herself; she would give others the shirt off her back without a second thought. She became a friend to anyone who needed guidance, was compassionate and touched every heart she met. Melissa loved spending time with her family and friends, and she was an avid book reader, scrap booker, had a love of animals, and her favorite pastime being girls’ nights.

In addition to her husband, David, and her mother, Alicia; Melissa is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Lynn-Angel Broadrick; her sisters, Teresa Lantieri (David Lantieri) and Dawn Meade (Rich Tufano); her brother, Gerald Sniadecki; and several nieces and nephews.

Services are private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Melissa’s memory, donations can be made to Go Fund Me: gf.me/u/ywg36v.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.