Obituary: Mary Logan

NAUGATUCK — Mary Logan, 81, widow of James Logan, died unexpectedly on Aug. 18, 2020, at her home.

Mary was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Harlan, Ky., daughter of the late Chester and Maude (Hall) Skidmore, and had resided in Naugatuck for the past 59 years. Mary loved gardening, cooking and most of all her family.

Mary is survived by her son, Douglas J. Logan; her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Charles Lowe; her beloved grandchildren, Logan Lowe and Travis Logan; her sister, Wilma Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private, and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To honor Mary’s memory, donations are requested to the American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.

