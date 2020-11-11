Obituary: Mary (Kloc) Rimkus

NAUGATUCK — Mary (Kloc) Rimkus, 96, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home in Naugatuck.

She was predeceased in 2008 by her husband of 64 years, John; and her son, Richard, in 1993, and her son, Stephen, in 2013; four sisters, Sabina, Helene, Lenore and Jane; and eight brothers, Walter, Stanley, John, Michael, Joseph, Raymond, Victor and Edward.

Mary was born in Waterbury on June 5, 1924, the daughter of the late Eva and Joseph Kloc. She attended St. Francis Grammar School and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1942. She married John in 1944. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Francis Church in Naugatuck.

Mary’s life was marked by devotion to raising her three sons and her daughter, and unyielding dedication to her family, friends, and civic and community affairs in the greater Naugatuck region. Those closest to Mary will remember her love, her loyalty and her industriousness. In the rare event that Mary had a free moment, it was only because she forgot to put something into her calendar. Mary’s passing does not just usher in a time of mourning, but an occasion for reflection on her ethic: hard work, living every one of life’s moments to the fullest potential possible, and doing it all with a smile and without complaint.

Mary was a Cub Scout den mother, a Peter J. Foley Little League coach, and active in the Junior Football League. She was a member of the AARP Chapter 495, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Naugatuck Emblem Club, the Naugatuck Women’s Club, The Polish American Club, and a regular volunteer at the Naugatuck Senior Center and local election voting precincts. Mary was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross, selflessly driving cancer patients throughout Connecticut for their treatments and appointments.

Through it all, she grew and managed her thriving Avon business. After 65 successful and uninterrupted years of “knocking on doors” — and many awards and accolades — she became America’s longest-serving Avon representative, retiring only two years ago at the age of 94.

Mary thoroughly enjoyed her yearly family trips to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, the Granite Mountains of New Hampshire, to sunny Florida where she would visit her son John, her excursions to the casino, UConn basketball, and Friday night bingo at the Elks Club. But her most prized moments were spending time with her grandchildren, attending their school and community activities, and cheering them on during sporting events.

Left to cherish the many great memories of Mary’s life are her eldest son, John “JR” Rimkus and his wife, Diane, of Stewart, Fla.; her loving daughter and caretaker, Marilyn Ranaudo and husband, Patrick, of Woodbury; grandchildren, Laura King (Chris), Patrick J. Ranaudo, Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo (Juliana), David Ranaudo (Heather), Jennifer Rimkus (Larry), Rachel Newman (Brian) and Stephen Rimkus Jr. (Alex); and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Brooke, Stephen Jr, Eloise and Alina.

Mary also leaves sisters, Phyllis Burns of Naugatuck and Cathy Cardinale and husband, Louis, of Melbourne Beach, Fla.; and innumerable Kloc family nieces, nephews, extended family, and a lifetime of cherished friendships.

The family would like to extend its thanks to Dr. Frank Longo and staff, and a special thank you to her caretakers, Jennifer, Larry and Tommy, for their care, attention, and devotion to Mary over the past year; and to everyone else for their generous time in the past several months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Those attending are required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.