Obituary: Mary D. Schiller

BEACON FALLS — Mary D. Schiller, 91, passed away on June 19, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Louis J. Schiller.

Mary was born on Jan. 29, 1930, in Waterbury, daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McDermott) Dolan. Mary graduated from Naugatuck High School and retired from the Homer D. Bronson Company. Mary lived most of her life in Beacon Falls, where she was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her sons, Louis T. Schiller of New Haven and Thomas R. Schiller of Beacon Falls; her grandsons, Michael Majauskas and Matthew Worobel; her great-grandson, Zachary; her brother, Thomas J. Dolan of Naugatuck; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Mary M. Majauskas; and her brother, William Patrick Dolan.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. A calling hour will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Mary’s memory may be made to Beacon Hose Company #1, 35 North Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.

To leave an online condolence, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.