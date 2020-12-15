Obituary: Mary Celina (Mala) Santos

MIDDLEBURY — Mary Celina (Mala) Santos, 85, widow of Antonio R. Santos Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Mary was born in Murtosa, Portugal, a daughter of the late Joaquim and Maria (Carinha) Mala.

Mary is survived by her son, Antonio R. Santos Jr., and his wife, Lori Santos, of Middlebury; a daughter, Celina A. Cesare and her husband, Jon Cesare; and granddaughter, Maria Rose Cesare of Terryville. She was predeceased by her sister, Caroline Pereira; and her brother, Alfred R. Mala. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.

As per Mary’s wishes, her funeral and burial will be held privately for her family. Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Mary’s memory, donations can be made to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708 or to the Clube Uniao Portuguesa, 110 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

