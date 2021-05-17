Obituary: Mark Alexander Simmons

NAUGATUCK — Mark Alexander Simmons, 67, passed away on May 12, 2021, in the VITAS Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the husband of Denise Simmons for the past 11 years.

Mark was born Dec. 9, 1952, in White Plains, N.Y, and grew up in Greenwich. Mark was a proud senior airman, U.S. Air Force veteran, having received many commendations and medals for his outstanding achievements. Mark’s passion was preparing and enjoying fine food and drink with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer, he enjoyed the beach and was a member of the B.P.O. Elks. His most recent occupation was as a millwork specialist at Home Depot.

In addition to his wife, Denise, Mark is survived by his daughters, Kristina Simmons and Alexis Simmons; his stepchildren, Lisa Johnson, Michael Johnson and Christopher Johnson; his step-grandchildren, Michael Johnson Jr. and Hailey Johnson; his brothers, Sandy Simmons of Arizona and Gordon Simmons of North Carolina; his sister, Belinda Benincasa of Greenwich; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Mark’s memory, donations are appreciated to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.

To leave an online condolence, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.