Obituary: Marjorie C. Bell

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Marjorie C. Bell, 96, formerly of Prospect, Conn., and the widow of John R. Bell, her husband of 61 years, died April 7, 2021, at Brandywine at Seaside Pointe in Rehoboth Beach.

Margie was born April 11, 1924, in Waterbury, Conn., daughter of the late Francis and Mary Jane Carey, and grew up in Waterbury, where she attended Wilby High School. She lived her adult life in her beloved Prospect, Conn., and had worked as a secretary for Martin J. Kelly in Cheshire, Conn., retiring in 1986. Margie lived in Prospect for over 60 years and was very well known and loved around town. She attended St. Anthony’s Church and was very active in the community. She served as a Girl Scout leader, was on the Board of Education and the Library Board and was active in the Prospect Drum Corps. You could always find her at the Prospect Senior Center, directing everyone on what they needed to do. The past eight years of Margie’s life were spent in the care of her daughter, Sharon.

Margie is survived by her daughters, Susan and her husband, Steve Patterson, Sharon and her husband, Robert Lampron, and Dr. Shaun and her husband, James Lampron; her grandchildren, Neal Lampron and Amy Morgan, Kyle and Jill Lampron, Nicole and Brian Reynolds, and Kevin and Miranda Lampron; her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Natalie, Chloe, Eliot and Jubilee.

A private graveside service will be held at Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, Conn. Walk-through calling hours are Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck, Conn. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Marjorie’s memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.