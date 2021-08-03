Obituary: Maritza (Irizarry) Bookless

NAUGATUCK — Maritza (Irizarry) Bookless, 64, wife of John Bookless, died peacefully on Aug. 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Maritza was born Sept. 26, 1956, in Penuelas, Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Felix and Josefa (DeJesus) Irizarry. Maritza lived in Naugatuck most of her life and she worked for many years as a certified nurse’s aide.

She loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed watching her favorite football team, the Giants, even though they’re not the greatest. She loved listening to Spanish music. She was a kind-hearted person who would help anybody, even if it was a stranger. She will be dearly missed by many.

In addition to John, her husband of 45 years, Maritza is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Iris and Jason Smith; her son and daughter-in-law, John Bookless Jr. and Kelly Bookless; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Justin and Tyler; her brother and sister-in-law, Nelson and Roberta Irizarry; her sisters, Gina Irizarry and Minerva Colon; her sister and brother-in-law, Miriam and Fernando Lugo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Maritza was predeceased by her brothers, Felix Irizarry, Isaias Irizarry and Ruben Irizarry; and her sisters, Carmen Garcia and Olga Iris Irizarry.

Calling hours will be Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Maritza’s memory, donations are requested to the American Liver Foundation, 127 Washington Ave., #9, North Haven, CT 06473.

