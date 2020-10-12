Obituary: Maria Lizasuain

NAUGATUCK — Maria Lizasuain, 70, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. She was the wife of Americo Lizasuain.

Mrs. Lizasuain was born Nov. 7, 1949, in Maricao, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Pedro and Rosa (Avila) Rodriguez. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident where she was a communicant of St. Vincent Ferrer Church. She was a paralegal for various law firms and had previously worked for Remington Arms.

In addition to her husband of 51 years, Mrs. Lizasuain is survived by her son, Americo Lizasuain Jr. and his wife, Angela; her daughter, Maritza Lopez and her husband, Jose; her grandchildren, Javon Lopez and Joshua Lizasuain; her sisters, Rosa Mendoza and Evelyn Rivera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Her funeral procession will leave the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., at 9:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Vincent Ferrer Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Calling hours were on Sunday at the funeral home.

