Obituary: Manuel F. Alves

Manuel F. Alves, 84, beloved husband of Teresa Batista Alves passed away at Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family on June 21, 2021.

Manuel was born on Nov. 22, 1936, in Seara Velha, Portugal, to the late Amelia Fontes. He was raised and educated in Seara Velha, where after meeting and courting, Manuel and Teresa married on June 5, 1960. In search of a better life for their family, they immigrated to the U.S. on his birthday in 1962 and settled in Naugatuck.

He worked for many years as a laborer, which he was proud of and often reflected on various local construction projects he had worked on. Additionally, he was a talented mason completing many stone walls, outdoor firewood ovens and his sons’ fireplaces. One of his proudest moments was on Dec. 11, 1986, when he became an American citizen.

In 1993, Manuel retired and returned to Portugal with his wife and mother. Partially, to enjoy retirement, but more importantly to care for his beloved mother. He returned to Naugatuck with his loving wife in 2001. He enjoyed making homemade wine, gardening, and could fix anything and everything. However, his greatest joy was family. His unyielding devotion and love never wavered and will be so sorely missed by those who loved him.

In addition to his wife, Teresa, left to cherish his memory and lead by his example are three sons and their wives, John and Julie, David and Terri, and Daniel and Toni; as well as eight wonderful and caring grandchildren, David Jr., Taylor, Ryan, Zachary, Alana, Ashlee, Alexei and Alivia. In addition, he leaves numerous extended family members and godchildren.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Burial will take place in Seara Velha, Portugal, per Manuel’s wishes, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Manuel’s memory to Our Lady of Fatima Church.

