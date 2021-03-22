Obituary: Luis Cruz

NAUGATUCK — Luis Cruz, 94, beloved husband of Gertrude (Rivera) Cruz, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Born in Puerto Rico on June 21, 1926, he was the son of Leoncio and Josefa (Figueroa) Cruz. Luis resided in Naugatuck with his family since 1998 and retired from Bryant Electric in Bridgeport. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of All Saints/Todos los Santos/St. Anne’s Church in Waterbury. He enjoyed gardening, music, playing his guitar, singing, telling stories and jokes, and especially spending time with his family. Luis was an avid New York Mets fan.

In addition to his wife, Gertrude, of 73 years, he leaves his son, Luis Cruz Jr.; his seven daughters, Aida Hernandez (Adolph), Norma Cruz, Isabel Thomas (Dominick), Maria Buccieri (Victor), Carmen Moore (Mark), Luisa Cruz and Helen Cruz; his nine grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; his two surviving sisters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Private funeral services will be held at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery.

