Obituary: Lucille Bosone

Lucille “Babe” Bosone passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Mario Michael “Bosco” Bosone for 63 years.

Babe was born on March 4, 1928, to the late Cataldo and Vincenza (Militello) Inzingo. She was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduated from Girls High School in 1946. She and her late husband owned a travel agency, Playtime Travel, for many years and, together, they explored all corners of the globe.

Babe was an avid tennis fan, a voracious reader, a devout Catholic, and a gifted crocheter, having recently donated hundreds of handmade blankets to military hospitals and maternity wards. She was the epitome of a lady and was also a fashionista before the term was popular. If you ask her granddaughters, they will tell you that every outfit needs three pairs of shoes: flats, pumps and heels. She was the family matriarch and will be missed for her sense of humor, her humble nature, her always-present smile, her unconditional love, and her famous “Babe-isms.” Babe will always be remembered for the three lessons she taught her family: never hold a grudge; if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all; and love unconditionally.

She is survived by her three children, Johanna (Angelo) Ruggiero, Patricia (Peter) Barakat and Patrick (Yvonne) Bosone; her eight grandchildren, Tricia (Paolo) Vertuccio, Jennie (Bruno) Batista, Angela Ruggiero, Samantha (John) Fair, Anthony Cosenza, Michael Maria Cosenza, Michael Bosone and Patrick (Catherine) Bosone; and her 11 great-grandchildren, Rocco and Giovanna Vertuccio, Isabella and Brailee Batista, Lucia and Samuel Rubano, Hannah and George Mudry, Adam Fair, Alyssa Cosenza and Frankie Cosenza.

All services will be private and the family will have a memorial to honor Babe’s life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Babe’s honor to Bayada Hospice, 96 East Water St., Toms River, NJ 08753. The family wishes to thank the phenomenal staff of Bayada for all of the love and care they showed to Babe in her final days.