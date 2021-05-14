Obituary: Luanna Plocha

ANSONIA — Luanna Plocha, 71, of Ansonia, beloved life partner of Marie Schmiedel for 33 years, passed peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on May 2, 2021.

Born July 31, 1949, in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Edward Francis Plocha and Nila Juliana (Novak) Plocha. Luanna was a graduate of Naugatuck High School and Southern Connecticut State College. She was a retiree of Sonitrol Security Systems of Fairfield.

In addition to her partner, Marie, she is survived by her sister, Nila Felicia Plocha of Old Saybrook; her brothers, Edward Michael Plocha and his wife, Janice, and family, of Thomaston, and Paul Plocha and his husband, Joseph Owens, of Naugatuck.

Per Luanna’s instructions there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.