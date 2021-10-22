Obituary: Linda S. Mezzo

NAUGATUCK — Linda S. Mezzo of Naugatuck died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home after a long illness. She was born in Bristol, Dec. 4, 1942, daughter of the late Albert and Helen Mezzo.

She was a hairdresser for many years before working in retail management and retiring from TJ Maxx. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Sue) Scirpo of Beacon Falls, Paul Scirpo (Margaret Miron) of Naugatuck, Debbie (Chris) Stankiewicz of North Branford, Lisa Scirpo of Northford, and Gary (Meredith) Esposito of Branford; her grandchildren, Anthony, Jonathan and Alex Scirpo, Chris, Hunter and Aiden Stankiewicz, Alyiah and Gianna Carter, and Samantha and Rachel Esposito; her brother, Dennis (Lee) Mezzo of Southington; niece, Lori Mezzo; and nephews, Stephen and Marc DeAngelo.

Her family would like to thank her devoted caregiver, Connie, for the love and support shown to Linda during her illness.

Funeral service is Monday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visitation is Monday prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, @act.alz.org/donate.

For directions and online memorial, visit wsclancy.com.