Obituary: Leonard J. Tarte

DEEP RIVER — Leonard J. Tarte, 76, husband of Betty J. (Moss)Tarte, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He was the son of the late Henry and Meria Tarte and is survived by his sister, Jeannine St. Germain and her husband, Robert. He was the brother of the late Marcel Tarte. He leaves behind his stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews along with his special little man, Haden. Lenny was a dedicated volunteer fire police.

Due to COVID-19, the family will celebrate his life privately.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lenny’s name to Deep River Fire Department, 57 Union St., Deep River, CT 06417 ATT: Fire Police.

