Obituary: Lennox Fernandez

WATERBURY — Lennox Fernandez, infant son of Anthony Fernandez and Jessica Thompson Fernandez, died Oct. 24, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital shortly after birth.

In addition to his parents of Waterbury, Lennox is survived by his sister, Isabella Damelio of Waterbury; brother, Anthony Fernandez of Waterbury; grandmother, Jennifer Nolan of Patterson, N.J.; great-grandmothers, Nancy Carter of Patterson, N.J., Josefa Toro of Waterbury; grandparents, Vinny and Roberta Thompson of Madison, Maine, Magda Lugo and Americo Galarza of Waterbury, Antonio and Luz Fernandez of Waterbury; seven aunts, nine uncles and countless cousins throughout Connecticut.

Walkthrough calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

